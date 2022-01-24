

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held near two-month high on Monday, as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmered and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to an one-week low.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,838.83 per ounce, holding close to last week's high of $1,847.42 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,838.90.



The U.S. State Department announced Sunday evening it would reduce staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, beginning with the departure of nonessential staff and family members.



Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry has rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.



The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25-26, with investors awaiting clues on how soon and how much the Fed would raise rates in 2022.



On the Covid-19 front, the World Health Organization (WHO) has for the first time in a while indicated that the pandemic could come to an 'end' in Europe after the current Omicron-driven wave passes over.







