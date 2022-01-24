DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

Nicolas Jimenez has been named director of Government Affairs for Comcast's Houston Region. In this role, Jimenez will be responsible for overseeing regulatory, franchising, and public policy matters across the entire region. 'I'm so excited to join the terrific Comcast team in our Houston region and continue to build on the excellent relationships we have with our government and community partners,' Jimenez said. 'My family and I are thrilled to now be part of America's most diverse city and to a region known for growth, hospitality, and innovation.' Before joining the Houston team, Jimenez led Comcast's government affairs efforts in South Metro Denver and Southern Colorado. He also worked at Comcast's Philadelphia headquarters, where he served as national partnerships lead for Internet Essentials, Comcast's signature community impact initiative aimed at helping income-constrained households get online. Jimenez is a passionate lifelong learner and community-oriented leader, who has a long history of development and paying it forward. 'We are excited to have Nicolas join our Comcast Houston team,' said Toni Beck, vice president of External Affairs, Comcast Houston. 'His expertise and background in government affairs, passion for digital equity and meaningful stakeholder engagement will be an invaluable asset as we deepen our connection with communities and customers, remain laser-focused on closing the digital divide and grow Comcast's business in the Houston area.' Jimenez replaces Melinda Little who was promoted to a government affairs role in the Company's central division. Jimenez is a graduate of Temple University, Fox School of Business. He is a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who enjoys volunteering and spending time with his wife and kids. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Foti Kallergis +1 832-986-0196 Foti_Kallergis@comcast.com Company Website https://houston.comcast.com/

