The Platform on Sustainable Finance was unstinting in its criticism of a suggestion made by the EU executive on New Year's Day, that the divisive energy sources be considered eligible for support in the bloc.A panel of sustainable finance experts consulted by the European Commission has thrown a spanner in the works over the proposal by the EU executive to define natural gas and nuclear power as "sustainable." The suggestion, made by the commission over the Christmas and new year break, that fossil fuel gas and low-carbon energy source nuclear be included in the EU taxonomy of sustainable energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...