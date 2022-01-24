NetBet IT: NetBet Italy welcomes SYNOT Games

SYNOT Games joins the NetBet Italy family of providers

ROME, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy has introduced another great piece to its supplier puzzle: SYNOT Games.



NetBet Italy have made a name for themselves by always putting the customer first. Their dedication to providing an exceptional user experience means they're always looking to develop their product offering, bringing the latest and greatest online casino games to the Italian market. By introducing leading game developer SYNOT Games to their library, NetBet Italy shows its ongoing commitment to its players, providing diversity and quality with every new partnership.

SYNOT Games has a reputation for delivering standout slot games, with highlights from their portfolio including Six Fruits, Fruit Awards, Vampire Bride, Hunters Spirit, and the latest instalment in their incredibly popular Book of Secrets series, Book of Secrets 6.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "SYNOT Games are a developer who continually offer games that sets them apart from their competitors. Their exciting titles and state-of-the-art features are something we're delighted to be offering to our players. We are committed to bringing our customers the best casino games and we're certain that this provider will give our customers a new and enjoyable online experience."

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.



