Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2022 | 13:34
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neusoft Corporation: Neusoft Recognized by TISAX of the European Automotive Industry

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) has recently obtained the TISAX AL3 assessment, which was officially awarded by DEKRA (German Motor Vehicle Monitoring Association) and represents the highest level of information security assessment and data exchange security standard of the European automotive industry. This recognition marks that Neusoft's level of protection in terms of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical information assets has reached the highest standard in the European automotive industry.

TISAX, known as Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange, is a mechanism jointly launched by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and the European Network Exchange (ENX). TISAX was set up based on the ISO27001 information security management system standard and the VDA-ISA information security assessment requirements catalogue. Meanwhile, it provides a model of mutual recognition of information security assessment for different service providers in the automotive industry. Today, it has become a mutual trust mechanism for information security assessment and data exchange for many European and Chinese automakers. Recognition of TISAX assessment means that the information security capability of a provider has been recognized by the stakeholders in the automotive industry.

Neusoft said that the recognition of TISAX assessment will strengthen Neusoft's ability to provide product and information security services for more international automakers on the basis of security and mutual trust with upstream and downstream enterprises in the European automotive industry chain. In the future, Neusoft will bring itself up to more security standards to create safe and reliable win-win cooperation with partners, to contribute to the automotive industry.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.