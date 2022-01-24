Anzeige
24.01.2022 | 13:52
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

24 January 2022

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Company announces that, following a process run via an independent recruitment consultant, Charles Crole has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 February 2022. He will also join the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and the Management Engagement Committee.

Mr Crole is currently head of Institutional at Guinness Asset Management Ltd and the Chairman of the Investment Committee of MacRobert Trust. He previously served as a non-executive director of Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc. Mr Crole has over 35 years of executive experience in the asset management sector across a range of fund management responsibilities, including 19 years at Schroder Investment Management Ltd and 12 years at Jupiter Fund Management. In addition, Mr Crole has held a number of non-executive and trustee roles and he is an associate at the Society for Investment Professionals.

As recorded in the 2021 Annual Report, Paul Craig has served almost 11 years on the Board and will now be stepping down on 28 February 2022, in line with the recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance. This will return the Board to five Directors. The Board would like to record its thanks to Paul for his valued service on behalf shareholders since the Company's listing in 2011.

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

