

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of people marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial Sunday in protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates.



Up to 35,000 people reportedly attended the 'Defeat the Mandates' march calling for an end to vaccine mandates and passports.



The protesters also demanded debate on the issue and the power of informed consent.



Addressing the rally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made claims about manipulated PCR tests and death rate statistics.



Dr.Robert Malone alleged that vaccines are not working, and that they are not completely safe. 'Regarding the genetic Covid vaccines, the science is settled,' the anti-mandate virologist added.



Members of the white nationalist group Proud Boys were reportedly among the protestors.



Last week, D.C. restricted entry at indoor facilities in the city such as restaurants, gyms, music venues and theaters only to those who are vaccinated.



Similar rules are in force in many other major U.S. cities. In New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston, entry is allowed at certain establishments, such as restaurants and gyms, with proof of vaccination.



Nearly a quarter of eligible American population has not yet received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de