TTC Global: TTC Appoints Darren Webber as CEO UK & Europe to Facilitate Expansion

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, a leading global software quality assurance provider, has appointed Darren Webber as the new Chief Executive Officer of the UK and European region amidst significant growth seen in the market. Webber brings 25+ years of experience in IT Strategy, Management, and Technology Leadership within the software quality industry to lead TTC's UK & European expansion.

"I'm excited to be embarking on this new journey," said Webber. "It's an honour to have been selected to help grow TTC's presence in the UK and Europe, especially knowing that I will be working alongside the hardworking test professionals that help make TTC what it is. Knowing this is an organisation that values quality, innovation, and teamwork will make this a worthwhile transition."

"Working alongside Darren has made me confident in the decision to have him take the reins in Europe," said TTC Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mike Ewart. "Having Darren step into this position will surely bring the growth we're hoping to see in the UK and European sectors. He has the drive, skill, and vision needed to succeed in this role."

Webber most recently served as a Principal Consultant for TTC. Prior to joining TTC, Webber has held testing leadership roles within global organisations including NatWest Group and Sandhata based in London, along with Director roles within major consulting firms that include PwC and Capgemini.

About TTC

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward eighteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Americas, Europe, and Middle East with strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/

Media Contact

Kim Watson

marketing@ttcglobal.com

http://www.ttcglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732100/Darren_Webber.jpg