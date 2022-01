Star8 Corp.: RARI Nutrition Pre-Workout Flavor Candy Watermelon INFINITY Now Available

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary RARI Nutrition, is excited to announce Candy Watermelon, an INFINITY lineup of pre-workout performance supplement is now available not only online on our website but also on Amazon.

Candy Watermelon INFINTY has a sweet flavor profile, balanced by the freshness of watermelon. Reminiscent of a warm summer day, Candy Watermelon INFINTY gives the boost needed to get through even the toughest of workouts.

RARI's INFINITY lineup of pre-workout supplements are 100% American made and contain a vigorous dose of caffeine, which is shown to enhance thermogenesis, increase energy, and improve mental focus. A blend of Citrulline Malate is added to increase performance and endurance in athletes.

"Super excited that our fans and new clients can finally order our new Candy Watermelon flavor,"

said Chris Bosco, Co-Founder and Director of Operations of RARI. "Our INFINITY line is the most popular supplement for a reason - the product just works."

INFINITY provides unrivaled energy, focus, intensity, to energize workouts while ensuring peak levels of pump and volume through safe nitric oxide booster ingredients. In addition to the new Candy Watermelon flavor, INFINITY is also available in Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Sour Gummy Worm. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com/products/infinity.

About Rari Nutrition

RARI Nutrition is a supplier of 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals.

Founded in early 2015, RARI Nutrition's primary focus is on the science of sports nutrition. RARI Nutrition operates at the highest quality threshold in the sports nutrition industry by producing products that are clinically dosed, GMP quality, made in the USA, and third-party tested for purity. For more information, please visit RARINutrition.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck, Rari Nutrition, Media Hawk and Palm Nutrition. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.

1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corporation

