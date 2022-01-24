Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of Silver X has approved the settlement of up to CAD$249,680 of debt (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Silver X would issue up to 780,250 Shares at a deemed price of $0.32 per Share to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("Baker Steel").

Baker Steel, who holds a US$4 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture"), will be paid the accrued interest on the Debenture to December 31, 2021 in the amount of CAD$249,680 by way of the issuance of a total of 780,250 Shares. The issuance of the Shares to Baker Steel is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

