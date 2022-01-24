

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound was lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as European stocks fell, led by a decline in tech stocks, ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to lay down the ground work for a rate hike in March.



The Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday, with investors seeking more clarity on its outlook for rate hikes.



Investors are pricing in a total of four hikes this year, with the first increase seen in March.



Fears of a Russian invasion into Ukraine also weighed on shares.



U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to send 1,000 to 5,000 troops to eastern Europe due to the growing risk of a Russian attack into Ukraine.



Non-essential embassy staff and the families of U.S. diplomats in Ukraine were ordered to leave the country.



The pound depreciated to a 4-week low of 153.32 against the yen, from a high of 154.49 set at 8:45 pm ET. The next possible support for the pound is seen around the 150.00 level.



The pound touched 1.2302 against the franc, its lowest level since December 31. The pound may test support around the 1.21 mark.



The pound fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.3484 against the greenback, after climbing to 1.3565 at 9:15 pm ET. If the pound declines further, 1.31 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The pound weakened to its lowest level since January 4 against the euro, at 0.8389. On the downside, 0.86 is likely seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. flash composite PMI for January is scheduled for release in the New York session.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de