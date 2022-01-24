Mr. Williams' strong business acumen and corporate governance experience will be valuable to The Newly Institute as it continues to expand its inter-disciplinary mental health clinics across Canada

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - The Newly Institute Inc. ("The Newly" or the "Company"), Canada's leading inter-disciplinary mental health clinical organization that offers intensive outpatient treatment programs, today announced the appointment of Daniel E. (Danny) Williams, QC to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Danny to The Newly's board," said Arthur H. Kwan, the Company's President & CEO. "Danny is well recognized for his contributions to the Canadian political and business sectors, and he brings extensive business experience that will serve The Newly well as we pursue our vision of being the largest operator of inter-disciplinary mental health clinics across Canada."

Mr. Williams served as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador from 2003 to 2010. Prior to running for public office, he was a highly successful lawyer and businessman in the province. Among his many career accomplishments, Mr. Williams has received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement award. He is currently President of DewCor, a diverse company representing his various business and philanthropic interests. The DewCor portfolio includes the Williams Family Foundation, which focuses on assisting children facing health challenges. As an established business and community leader in the province, Mr. Williams will be valuable to The Newly as the Company expands into Atlantic Canada and connects with local medical professionals to provide mental health treatment to local communities.

Mr. Williams studied at Memorial University in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador where he received a degree in political science and economics. Awarded the Rhodes Scholarship, he studied at Oxford University in England where he received a degree in Arts in Law. After returning to Canada, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More recently, Mr. Williams was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown.

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute Inc., a Calgary, Alberta based private company, believes mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift. Our vision is to provide long-lasting change within the industry, our community and with our patients. We have pioneered an intensive bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model that can be supplemented by medically managed psychedelic-assisted therapies when appropriate. Our medical professionals help patients overcome deeply embedded traumas, addiction and pain that are preventing them from living fully in their everyday lives. While our programs are based on evidence and data, our approach is personal as we know it is vital that people feel safe as together we do the difficult work necessary to achieve wellness.

The Company is on track to becoming Canada's largest and premier operator of inter-disciplinary mental health clinics. We currently operate an 11,000 square foot clinic in Calgary with additional locations planned for Fredericton, New Brunswick, Edmonton, Alberta and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in several more Canadian cities.

