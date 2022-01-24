EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals industries, announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of closing. If the closing price of the common shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $1.50 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiration date of the warrant, provided that the Company gives notice of the acceleration by way of news release on or within 10 trading days of the accelerator event, and provided that the early expiration date is not less than 30 calendar days after the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be utilized for the acquisition of feedstock for EnviroMetal's printed circuit board assembly processing facility, mine pilot plant upgrades and general working capital. The securities issued under the placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about February 4, 2022, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals by the applicable securities regulatory authorities including the Canadian Securities Exchange.?Subject to regulatory approval, the Company may increase the size of the Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, a myriad of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com .

