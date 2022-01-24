

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Lease Partners or 'SLP', a platform launched by global investment firm KKR, agreed to acquire a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate, closed six transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a total of $780 million.



SLP is working closely with KKR's real estate, credit and capital markets teams to underwrite a wide range of mission-critical properties and deliver customized sale-leaseback solutions for a group of high quality corporate and sponsor-backed tenants.



The platform is initially targeting to acquire more than $3 billion in assets, primarily capitalized through KKR's credit and real estate funds.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de