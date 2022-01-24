Anzeige
Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Frisq Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (19/22)

On January 4, 2022, Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company had received a non-binding offer to
divest all of its operating subsidiaries. 

On January 21, 2022, the Company issued a notice to an extraordinary general
meeting of its shareholders for a decision on a possible divestment of the
Company's operating subsidiaries. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Frisq Holding AB (publ) (FRISQ, ISIN code SE0006994539, order book ID 127937)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
