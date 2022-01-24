Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Frisq Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (19/22)

On January 4, 2022, Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had received a non-binding offer to divest all of its operating subsidiaries. On January 21, 2022, the Company issued a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for a decision on a possible divestment of the Company's operating subsidiaries. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (FRISQ, ISIN code SE0006994539, order book ID 127937) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB