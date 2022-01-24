Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki: J.P. Morgan AG

J.P. Morgan AG, cash equity member, has changed name to J.P. Morgan SE. This change will be effective in INET as of Tuesday, the 25th of January, 2022. The member identity JPAG in INET will remain unchanged. Member: J.P. Morgan SE INET ID: JPAG Valid in INET system as of: The 25th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038380