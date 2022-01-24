Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki: J.P. Morgan AG

J.P. Morgan AG, cash equity member, has changed name to J.P. Morgan SE. This  
 change will be effective in INET as of Tuesday, the 25th of January, 2022. The 
 member identity JPAG in INET will remain unchanged.              
Member:                          J.P. Morgan SE    
INET ID:                          JPAG        
Valid in INET system as of:           The 25th of January, 2022   
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
Nasdaq Helsinki

