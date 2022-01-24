The new consumer offering will expand the company's healthcare solutions capabilities through ongoing treatment and personalized care for a range of health and wellness conditions

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of CarePathway, a longitudinal customer care journey that will revolutionize speciality care by providing medication, regular testing, consultations, and personalized lifestyle support remotely.

LetsGetChecked will debut the offering with the launch of its Cholesterol CarePathway, a treatment plan designed and delivered by medical experts to help combat high cholesterol levels. This includes cholesterol-lowering medication, regular at-home tests to track progress, and custom lifestyle support that is accessible from the comfort of home.

"With the launch of CarePathway, we are unlocking all aspects of our platform for customers by enabling diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy into the home," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "This all-in-one offering will provide for longitudinal care, pairing earlier identification of chronic conditions with easier to access medication and expert care from home."

CarePathway is powered by LetsGetChecked's core services, including medication delivery, diagnostic testing, and virtual care. Customers will be able to connect virtually with medical professionals to receive guidance and support through the company's proprietary app and web-enabled interface.

"We are excited to launch our CarePathway offering with a treatment plan for elevated cholesterol," said Dr. Robert Mordkin, Chief Medical Officer of LetsGetChecked. "Nearly 4 in 10 American adults have high cholesterol, which puts these individuals at-risk for heart disease if not effectively managed. Our Cholesterol CarePathway affords us the opportunity to help these individuals proactively and conveniently manage their heart health."

For a consumer to enroll in the Cholesterol CarePathway, the first step is to take an at-home test to check cholesterol levels. Those who meet the eligibility criteria will be connected with a member of LetsGetChecked's Care Team to kick off the treatment plan.

In 2022, LetsGetChecked will continue to expand the CarePathway offering to include treatment for thyroid, hypertension, and other conditions.

To learn more about LetsGetChecked, please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

