Montag, 24.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
21.01.22
13:57 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,010
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,25015:32
1,2201,24015:35
PR Newswire
24.01.2022 | 15:04
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, January 24

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
State Street Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Jan-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jan-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached15.9880000.00600015.994000119426332
Position of previous notification (if applicable)16.1610000.00000016.161000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003452173257431193545900.00300015.985000
Sub Total 8.A11938033315.988000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Stock on Loan459990.006000
Sub Total 8.B1459990.006000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TAM UK International Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sarl0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TAM UK Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.TC Financing Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Threadneedle Asset Management Limited15.9820000.00000015.988000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO AM Group (Management) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO AM Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.BMO Asset Management Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

24-Jan-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Jarlath Wade, Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7581 003252

© 2022 PR Newswire
