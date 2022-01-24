Ratings agency Crisil estimates India will have 38-43GW of annual solar module manufacturing capacity by the end of March 2025. Production capacity will be driven by strong domestic demand, favorable government policy, raised module conversion efficiency, and price competitiveness, according to the ratings agency.From pv magazine India. India's solar module manufacturing capacity is set to grow almost 400%, from the 8GW per year that was in place at the end of March to 38-43GW four years later. U.S.-owned Indian ratings agency Crisil has predicted 30-35GW of newly-commissioned module production ...

