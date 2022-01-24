Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company"), a growing exploration company focused on the South Cariboo Gold District in British Columbia, announces the appointment of Joe Ovsenek and Cathy McLay to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). The new Board additions are independent and will strengthen governance and help deliver on the vision of building Karus into a leading BC gold explorer. Current directors James Hynes, Scott Trebilcock, David Whittle and CEO Andrew Kaip round out the Board that is expected to take Karus Gold public in H1 2022.

"I am excited to have Mr. Ovsenek and Ms. McLay join the Board. Mr. Ovsenek has been instrumental navigating several precious metals projects from discovery through to production while delivering hundreds of millions in shareholder value. Ms. McLay brings her strong experience in finance, ESG and corporate governance to the team. Combined, the new Board has the right balance of skills and experience to make Karus into a leading BC gold explorer," stated Andrew Kaip, President & CEO of Karus Gold.

The Board also announces that James Hynes has stepped aside from his day-to-day executive role, enabling Andrew Kaip to lead the transition to a public company and to continue to build the Karus Gold team.

Mr. Ovsenek has over 20 years of experience in the precious metals industry. Before founding P2 Gold Inc. where Mr. Ovsenek is founder, CEO and Director, he was President and CEO of Pretium Resources Inc. where he led development of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine, which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Prior to Pretium, he served for 15 years in senior management roles for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Mr. Ovsenek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia, a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, and holds the Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation.

Ms. McLay is an award-winning British Columbia executive and former Chief Financial Officer of TransLink. She has over 30 years of experience and relationships in public and private British Columbian companies. Ms. McLay started her career in forestry with several senior executive roles at Canfor Corp. and Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Ltd. Ms. McLay currently serves on the boards of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, Coast Mountain Bus Company, and GreenPower Motor Company. Ms. McLay is an International Certified Business Coach, a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) designation.

To facilitate the appointments of Joe and Cathy to the Board, Jessica Van Den Akker has stepped down as Director. The Karus Gold Board would like to thank Jessica for serving as a Director.

Listing Update

As previously disclosed in the September 23, 2021 news release, Karus Gold filed an updated listing application in October 2021 and continues to work with the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the listing process.

About Karus Gold

Karus Gold is the 100% owner of the 1,000 km2 South Caribou Gold District that includes the drill-stage FG Gold and Gold Creek projects in British Columbia. Karus Gold is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott; and insiders, together with the management and Board, own approximately 57% of the basic shares outstanding.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

