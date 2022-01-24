Manifest Trade Show and Conference Opens Tuesday at The Paris Las Vegas Offering Access to the Latest Logistics and Supply Chain Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Manifest, the premiere trade show and conference taking place this week at the Paris Las Vegas, will bring together hundreds of global industry leaders, innovators, and investors in the logistics ecosystem. During the event attendees will have access to all modes of the logistics journey and the technologies driving the sector forward including autonomous vehicles, drones, warehouse automation technologies, various wearables, delivery bots and more. Following are a few of the highlights.

In the Expo Hall , Manifest will feature autonomous vehicles, drones, and the Automation Arena experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with warehouse automation technologies including AMRs and AGVs; see demos from logistics tech start-ups; enjoy a drink poured by a robot; and take a break and play with some puppies courtesy of the GEODIS Puppy Lounge. For the floor plan , click https://manifest2022.expofp.com/ Start-ups that will be presenting include Dexterity, Elementum, Shipium and Spartan Radar. Autonomous Vehicle Companies include: TuSimple, Gatik, Kodiak, Einride, Embark, Locamation, and XOS. Companies with new products include Phantom Auto, Geek+, Dematic, Swisslog, Roadie, Exotec, Flock Freight and OSARO.

, Manifest will feature autonomous vehicles, drones, and the Automation Arena experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with warehouse automation technologies including AMRs and AGVs; see demos from logistics tech start-ups; enjoy a drink poured by a robot; and take a break and play with some puppies courtesy of the GEODIS Puppy Lounge. Access to over 250 speakers including executives from Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, CVS Health, Daimler Trucks North America, DHL Supply Chain, Honeywell Quantum, JP Morgan, Kroger, The Lego Group, Uber Freight, UPS, Volvo Group, and Wayfair. Click here for complete list of speakers.

including executives from Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, CVS Health, Daimler Trucks North America, DHL Supply Chain, Honeywell Quantum, JP Morgan, Kroger, The Lego Group, Uber Freight, UPS, Volvo Group, and Wayfair. for complete list of speakers. Education content focused on Green Logistics & Returns; Automation, Robotics & Quantum Computing; Digitization & Visibility; Logistics Expansion & Partnerships; TMS, Freight & IoT; and Machine Learning. To access the education agenda, visit https://manife.st/agenda/

focused on Green Logistics & Returns; Automation, Robotics & Quantum Computing; Digitization & Visibility; Logistics Expansion & Partnerships; TMS, Freight & IoT; and Machine Learning. To access the education agenda, visit COVID SAFETY PROTOCOLS - Please note Manifest 2022 will require every attendee, partner, vendor and sponsor to have a negative PCR test. Read the full Covid statement here. Free on-site testing will be available starting at 7am on Monday. Click to make an Appointment.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Registration Opens - 8:00 am Maritime & Ports Symposium - 1:00 - 5:00 pm Official Launch Party - 5:00 - 7:00 pm

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Registration Opens - 8:00 am Main Education Program - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm Exhibit Hall Demo Stage Presentations - 10:30 am - 4:00 pm Expo Hall Network Reception - 5:00 - 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Registration Opens - 8:00 am Main Education Program - 8:30 am - 4:00 pm Exhibit Hall Demo Stage Presentations - 10:30 am - 4:00 pm Expo Hall Network Reception - 4:00 - 5:00 pm Official After Party with Special Guest Ludacris - Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop Gardens - 9:00 - 11:00 pm



WHERE: The Paris Las Vegas Hotel, 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022, at the Paris, Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.manife.st

# # #

For more information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Public Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@manife.st

Visit the on-site press room in the Lore Room at the Paris Las Vegas

SOURCE: Manifest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685116/Manifest-Trade-Show-and-Conference-Opens-Tuesday-at-The-Paris-Las-Vegas-Offering-Access-to-the-Latest-Logistics-and-Supply-Chain-Technology