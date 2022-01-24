Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC), is pleased to announce that it has completed a staking initiative to expand its mineral claim holdings for the Beck-Ottaway-Lennox Property ("the Project") in the Porcupine Mining Division, Ontario, Canada. The Project area is located about 12 kilometers north of Canada Nickel Company's world-class Crawford Ni-Co-PGM deposit.

A total of 5 additional cell claims at Lennox Township were staked covering a surface area of 250 hectares and increasing the Project's total surface area to 4,000 hectares or 40 square kilometers. The new cell claims are contiguous and located to the north and west of the company's original mining claims and encompassed Tenure Numbers 70231-70235. The Project area provides excellent exploration potential based on historical drilling, and overlapping geophysical anomalies like magnetics, resistivity, and serpentinite alteration from interpretation by Sharp Geophysical Solutions.

Paul Riss, Fortune's President, said, "We continue to achieve important milestones with the addition of the mineral claims during this time that Fortune is commencing its exploration programs for 2022. We are excited to start the exploration work on our geologically prospective land package of about 9,150 hectares in the Timmins Camp, which hosts some of the world's largest deposits of nickel, gold, copper, zinc and platinum-group metals."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company with three operating entities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific nickel, copper and gold jurisdictions. Fortune's goal is to mine metals that sustain the global economy and replace fossil fuels with low-carbon energy. Metals such as copper facilitate the generation, storage and transmission of electricity, and nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc . owns a basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

The Transcendence Age Corp . subsidiary works with affiliate KRTL Biotech . A doctor at KRTL Biotech has MFDS approval to study psilocybin in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers. They believe they can work with us to give people new ways to heal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

