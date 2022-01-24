Lake Oconee Slate Roofer of Greensboro GA, Braswell Construction Group, Awarded DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor 2021 Project of the Year

Reynolds Lake Oconee Slate Roofing Company, Braswell Construction Group, honored as DaVinci Roofing Project of the Year 2021 winner.

LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Platinum accredited top Georgia Roofer, Braswell Construction Group (BCG), is honored to be selected as the 2021 DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor Project of the Year Award Winner. DaVinci® Roofscapes, a Westlake company, and a leading composite roofing manufacturer, has recently announced that only three residential projects and one commercial project from across the country have been chosen to receive the prestigious award. Qualifications for DaVinci Masterpiece Contractors to receive the award include excellence of installation work, outstanding visual impact, and ability of the roofing work to transform the look of a home or commercial project.

Greensboro GA Top Slate Roofing Contractor , Braswell Construction Group, was selected based on the residential project featured in the photo above. This lakeside, European-style home of Don and Shannon Harvey was re-roofed as part of a home remodeling project, and now features a DaVinci Multi-Width Slate roof in Smokey Gray. Homeowner, Shannon O'Keefe-Harvey stated, "Chris Braswell and his team worked efficiently to get the job done. We understand our home's design is not particularly easy for a roofer. However, this crew respected our property and has given us a DaVinci roof that we truly love."

"DaVinci is known for the best synthetic roofing products on the market today. We are honored to be part of the program and humbled to be chosen as a 2021 Project of the Year Award Winner," says Chris Braswell, owner of Braswell Construction Group. "Synthetic roofing materials is becoming more widely recognized as the preferred roofing material because it is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it stands up to the harshest weather challenges. We love that we are able to offer our customers the best array of products to choose from while providing quality installation and unparalleled customer service."

About DaVinci Roofscapes

DaVinci® Roofscapes, a Westlake company, leads the composite roofing industry in the greatest selection of colors, tile thickness and tile width variety. The company's reliable products have a lifetime limited materials warranty and are 100 percent recyclable. All DaVinci high-performing roofing and siding products are proudly made in America. The experienced team members at DaVinci Roofscapes develop and manufacture industry-leading composite slate and shake roofing and siding systems with an authentic look and superior performance. For information call 1-800-328-4624 or visit www.davinciroofscapes.com .

About Braswell Construction Group:

Braswell Construction Group is a leader in specialty roofing and a DaVinci Roofer Masterpiece Contractor.

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured dozens of times in Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, CBS, Atlanta Leader among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Greensboro/Lake Oconee, Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

