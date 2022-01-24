Anzeige
Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Tradegate
24.01.22
18:13 Uhr
2,973 Euro
-0,267
-8,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2022 | 17:05
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna provides update on political events in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that its Yaramoko gold Mine located in Burkina Faso, its workforce and associated supply chains have not been affected by the current political situation and its operations continue as normal.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when required.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
