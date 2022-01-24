Mining - January 25th at 12 pm with Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Clean Energy - January 26th at 12 pm with UGE International

Cryptocurrency - February 2nd at 12 pm with BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates") is pleased to announce that it is hosting Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ), UGE International (TSXV: UGE) and BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG).

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation focuses on the generation of new projects ("project generator") and early-stage exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from precious and base metals to industrial and energy minerals. They hold a 100% interest in a group of grassroots properties located in Ontario and Quebec. Val-d'Or Mining will present on January 25th, 2022 at 12 pm EDT.

The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonValdormining

Join PBA à Noon on January 26th, 2022, at 12 pm EDT for an update with UGE International's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. UGE is a solar and renewable energy solutions company focused on providing commercial and community energy solutions. The Company's target markets are the US and the Philippines. UGE also provides engineering and consulting services worldwide.

The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonwithUGEi

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) & Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io). BIGG will present with PBA on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, at 12pm EDT.

The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

www.tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonwithBIGG

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be available on PBA's YouTube channel shortly after the presentation, https://tinyurl.com/PBAonYouTube.

ABOUT PBA

PBA is a market awareness company founded by Paul Benwell, offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. PBA hosted popular monthly investor 5à7 presentations in Montreal since 2011. Since March 2020, PBA now hosts online webinars. The webinars have drawn an international audience.

