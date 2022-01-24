KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes to be issued by Canada Square Funding 6 PLC (Canada Square 6), a static RMBS securitisation of recently originated loans secured by buy-to-let (BTL) properties across UK. The provisional portfolio aggregates £364.0 million and were originated by four UK specialist lenders Fleet Mortgages Ltd (50.0%), Landbay Partners Ltd (26.7%), Topaz Finance Ltd (18.6%) and Hey Habito Limited (4.7%). Canada Square 6, is the sixth in the series of issuances by Citibank, N.A., London Branch with the first issuance in October 2019 (Canada Square Funding 2019-1 Plc) and most recent in July 2021 (Canada Square Funding 2021-2 Plc).

Each of the four lenders are also the named servicers for their respective loans in the transaction. Pepper UK Limited (Pepper UK) is the delegated servicer for the loans originated by Habito, Computershare Loan Services (Computershare), is the delegated servicer for the loans originated by Topaz, and Link Mortgage Services is the delegated servicer for Landbay originated loans. Fleet do not delegate servicing on the loans it originated in this portfolio.

Click here to view the report.

