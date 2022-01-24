Season of Tea Launches at Japan House London, January - April 2022

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with expert practitioners in chado (the Way of Tea) from Tankokai UK, Japan House London - the cultural home of Japan in the UK - presents a season of free tea demonstrations and talks.

Taking place on alternating Wednesdays and Saturdays between 22 January and 6 April 2022, a series of live demonstrations unveils the art of serving and preparing tea, a Japanese tradition with more than 400 years of history. While travel to Japan is still temporarily restricted, such demonstrations offer visitors to Japan House London the opportunity to encounter first-hand, one of Japan's most revered and historic art forms.

Usually practiced in a chashitsu (teahouse), the act of preparing and serving tea to guests is considered a way to socialise. The Way of Tea is a practice that requires a deep attention to single movements and gestures, an appreciation of the craft objects and their role in the process and an awareness of the surrounding environment. The result is an entrancing experience that encourages a great stillness and peace for both practitioners and guests.

The series of demonstrations is held in conjunction with Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan, an exhibition currently on display in the Japan House London Gallery until 10 April 2022. Visitors to this free exhibition are able to walk through a full-scale replica of an architectural model of the Yosuitei teahouse in Kyoto made from washi (Japanese paper), as well as watch a short film on Kikugetsutei - a Japanese teahouse in Kagawa Prefecture.

Guests are also able to browse a range of Japanese teas, ceramics and utensils at The Shop and enjoy a cup of Japanese tea from The Stand café on the Ground Floor of Japan House.

Alongside these demonstrations, guests can continue their discovery at home by rewatching a special lecture by tea master Kimura Sokei from the London branch of Urasenke Foundation, whose purpose is to preserve and foster the cultural heritage of Urasenke, one of the major tea schools in Japan, through support of research and public education concerning the Way of Tea. The lecture is available to view via the Japan House London YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H1JHdK3H4E&t=1549s

The first event in this series takes place on Saturday 22 January. To book a seat at an upcoming demonstration, please visit: https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on/2022/windows-on-tea-live-chado-demonstrations-by-tankokai-uk/. Please note that spaces for each session are limited to ensure an intimate encounter for each guest. Several time slots are available to book on each date listed below:

Wednesday 26 January

Saturday 5 February

Wednesday 9 February

Saturday 19 February

Wednesday 23 February

Saturday 5 March

Wednesday 9 March

About Tankokai UK

Tankokai UK is formed mainly of practitioners of the Way of Tea. The UK Association activities started in 2009 with chado presentations in schools. In 2011, Tankokai UK was officially launched in London by Urasenke XV Grand Master Genshitsu Sen. Tankokai Associations can be found around the world. Members support the Urasenke activities in their communities as well as deepen their own knowledge of chado through study groups and training.

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

