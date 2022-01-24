Austin Roofing and Construction Weighs in on Tesla Solar Facing Competition from GAF's New Solar Shingles

The experts at Austin Roofing and Construction in Texas speak out on GAF's New Solar Shingles-and what it means for Tesla

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / The world of solar is changing in a brand-new way with the introduction of GAF Energy's solar shingles. These new shingles are entering the market and allowing more people to explore solar roofing with a more modern approach. Rather than relying on traditional installation or materials, the solar shingles are a product all their own. This new change has potential to rival the most recent Tesla solar offerings, catching interest from leaders in the industry. Experts from Austin Roofing and Construction want to share what homeowners need to know.

Introducing GAF's New Solar Shingles:

GAF Energy's solar shingles were born from an entirely practical perspective. Roofing has involved many of the same general steps and processes for some time, and until recently, solar has always been more of an addition to a home rather than a part of it. GAF Energy is changing this with the introduction of solar shingles. Instead of reinventing the wheel like Tesla, GAF Energy is looking to return to the roots of roofing installations.

The solar shingles are one step towards making solar a dedicated part of a home. Made in the same style as traditional roof shingles, these solar shingles are made to be installed with the same method as traditional shingles. Instead of being attached or fitted, they are individual shingles that can be added by driving nails into the roof in the same way as existing roofing materials. "This is an exciting change that can help more homeowners to embrace solar with local roofing experts," says Christine Bowen, CVO at Austin Roofing and Construction.

What This Means for Solar:

The solar world is getting more attention and more money that is quickly fueling its overall growth. There is no guaranteed way to say where the industry will go other than up, but this is a positive step towards simplifying solar and making it feel like a more traditional option, rather than an accessory. As more materials hit the market, homeowners can rest easy knowing that installation will become simpler and total costs should decrease with time. Tesla will need to adapt to new technologies entering the market to ensure that they are meeting some of the new standards being set by other names in solar.

Austin Roofing and Construction's Dedication to New Materials:

The team at Austin Roofing and Construction shares a commitment to constantly improving with the solar industry in order to better serve the needs of the local roofing Austin, TX solar industry and beyond. Embracing new technology and supporting companies that fuel positive change is a primary focus. Whether it is exploring the potential of solar shingles or finding new ways to help homeowners understand their expenses with the Instant Roofing Price Calculator , this company is happy to push the industry forward. Better materials means a better experience for homeowners.

Austin Roofing and Construction's Dedication to Community:

Making improvements to help homeowners in their community is very important to this group, and supporting the industry and its advancements can improve local communities. Austin Roofing and Construction, which is continuously giving back through various programs , is always excited to find new ways to improve Austin when they can.

In fact, they continuously show their dedication to the Austin community by supporting Community First Village, a group that just received $36.6 million dollars from Dell to keep improving communities. Pair this with a focus on eco-friendly roofing materials, and it is easy to see that the Austin Roofing and Construction team loves the city of Austin!

About Austin Roofing and Construction:

Austin Roofing and Construction are continuously rated the best roofers in Austin , Texas providing their customers with a full scope of services for all their roofing, remodeling, and construction needs. Providing Tesla Solar Roofs, Shingles, Metal, TPO, PVC, and Coatings they offer all types of residential and commercial roofing services.

The team at Austin Roofing and Construction is composed of generations of Texas natives who seek to change the construction industry for the better. By relying on input from the entire team, they are able to bring together traditional and modern methods to provide exceptional service for residents in the area. They have a reputation for always completing their roofing projects on time and on budget while providing a full-service experience, superior customer interaction, and unparalleled workmanship.

