BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, January 24
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 4 January 2022, has been set at 1.345370, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.615830 pence per share (USD dividend 6.21 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 February 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 14 January 2022).
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
24 January 2022
