Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
24.01.2022 | 19:16
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, January 24

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 4 January 2022, has been set at 1.345370, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.615830 pence per share (USD dividend 6.21 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 February 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 14 January 2022).

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

24 January 2022

