

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, in line with markets across Europe and elsewhere, as rising worries about U.S.-Russia tensions over Ukraine, and fears of monetary tightening rendered the mood bearish.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon.



While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in mid-March.



The benchmark SMI ended with a huge loss of 474.24 points or 3.84% at 11,881.30, slightly off the day's low of 11,878.27.



On Friday, the SMI ended with a loss of 205.16 points or 1.63% at 12,355.54.



Credit Suisse tumbled 6.8%. Logitech and Sika plunged 5.9% and 5.68%, respectively. Richemont, Alcon, UBS Group, ABB, Lonza Group, Partners Group, Roche Holding and SGS lost 4 to 5%.



Novartis ended nearly 4% down. Holcim shed about 3.8%, while Geberit and Givaudan ended lower by 3.58% and 3.2%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tanked nearly 14%. AMS shed about 7.4%, Georg Fischer, Schindler Ps and Temenos Group lost 6.25% to 6.6%.



Julius Baer, BB Biotech, Schindler Holding, Sonova, VAT Group, Adecco, Straumann Holding, Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding, SIG Combibloc and Kuehne & Nagel lost 4 to 6%.



Most of the markets across Europe tumbled today with several benchmark indices losing between 2.5 to 5.2%. The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 3.8%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 2.63%, Germany's DAX tumbled 3.74% and France's CAC 40 fell 3.97%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de