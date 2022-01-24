

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, revealing this month's auction of $54 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.990 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81.



Last month, the Treasury sold $56 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield 0.769 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $55 billion worth of five-year notes and $53 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.







