IFA Reaffirms PhosAgro as Industry Stewardship Champion for Its Responsible Approach to Production

MOSCOW, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) has confirmed PhosAgro's status as an Industry Stewardship Champion for its responsible and sustainable approach to production. The Company was first recognised for this achievement in 2019.

The IFA's Industry Stewardship Champion label is granted to companies that are IFA Protect & Sustain certified and actively participate in all IFA benchmarks on Safety Performance, Environmental Performance, and Energy Efficiency & CO2 Emissions. This Award highlights their commitment to continuous improvement, transparency, and the use of the best available techniques in the areas of energy efficiency and resource conservation, occupational health and safety, and environmental protection, and it attests to the fact that industry champions have best corporate policies in place in these areas.

"We will continue our commitment to taking a responsible approach to how we organise and carry out production-related operations, while also incorporating best available technologies. As of today, all of the Company's production sites meet the most stringent applicable standards pursuant to environmental laws. PhosAgro allocates over RUB 8 billion a year to environmental protection.

"Ensuring industrial safety, safeguarding occupational health and creating comfortable working conditions for our employees remain priorities for the Company," said Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro, commenting on the IFA decision.

