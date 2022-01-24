

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Monday with investors seeking the safe haven asset amid a sell-off in global stock markets.



Rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia on the Ukraine issue, and fears of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve triggered a sell-off in global equities.



A drop in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields contributed as well to the yellow metal's uptick.



The dollar climbed higher ahead of the Fed's policy meeting, and this limited gold's uptick. The dollar index, which climbed to 96.13, subsequently dropped to 95.86, but still stayed fairly high up in positive territory, gaining about 0.25%.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $9.90 or about 0.5% at $1,841.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.520 at $23.800 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4125 per pound, down $0.1115 from the previous close.



The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors await clues on how soon and how much the Fed would raise rates this year.



The U.S. State Department announced Sunday evening that it would reduce staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, beginning with the departure of nonessential staff and family members.



Russia's Foreign Ministry has rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.







