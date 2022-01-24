Montfort AG Partners With KYC Spider To Strengthen Compliance Practices

Besides strengthening Montfort's customer verification practices, KYC Spider going to help Montfort AG build user trust by maintaining highest data privacy standards for digital asset industry.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Montfort AG , an international FinTech company, announces a partnership with KYC Spider , the leading global identity provider, to improve its identity verification practices. This partnership improves secure, trusted identity verification processes, including Know Your Customer (KYC) within Montfort platform, raising standards of the security safeguards that are critical to establishing trust and handling customer data.

Alexander Denisov, Partner of Montfort AG: "We are extremely proud to announce the partnership with KYC Spider that is widely recognized for their data privacy expertise, especially among digital asset exchanges. We can't wait to present to our users improved and highly secure identity verification processes as well as an added value proposition to our prospects, as many digital assets companies and individuals face data privacy challenges that go beyond granting access to their data to numerous partners. Our synergy is exceptional in terms of a common vision of making a complex digital ecosystem more user-centric, fostering trust through user privacy."

The Montfort team has tested several integration scenarios of KYC Spider's application with the Montfort ecosystem, to ensure technological compatibility of the platforms and now ready to streamline the advanced verification processes, highly secure both to the compliance standards and user expectations.

KYC (Know Your Customer) or KYB (Know Your Business) is a procedure for validating individual or business user identity information, which is required for many businesses working in the financial industry to detect and avoid money laundering and fraud operations.

KYC Spider is an identity verification platform, powered by blockchain technology. The solution ensures customer data to be stored locally on a user's mobile device, protected by biometrics and encryption. This allows users to obtain a total control over their personal information and allows them to safely and securely share their identity information on-demand. By improving its processes with help of KYC Spider's identity verification solutions, Montfort ensures customer data is always private and secure while being convenient for users to follow the compliance requirements.

About Montfort AG

Montfort AG is a FinTech company, focused on developing an ecosystem for the digital assets holders by providing versatile industry-leading trading services. With an international team of finance and blockchain professionals, Montfort AG offers their customers a wide range of services in cryptocurrency space and increases the accessibility of digital assets for everyone. For more information, visit: https://montfort-ag.ch/

About KYC Spider

KYC Spider is a blockchain identity-verification platform. KYC Spider offers all the necessary compliance services relevant not only for finance intermediaries, banks and insurance, but also for fintechs, startups and industrial corporations: embargo, sanctions screening, PEP and crime check and compliance documentation. For more information, visit: http://www.kyc.ch

