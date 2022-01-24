

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved modestly higher during trading on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.



Bond prices pulled back off their early highs but still closed in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 1.735 percent.



The ten-year yield continued to give back ground after ending last Tuesday's trading at its highest closing level in two years.



Treasuries continued to benefit from their appeal as a safe haven amid continued weakness on Wall Street, with stocks extending the sell-off seen last week.



Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on stocks ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.



The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon.



While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in mid-March.



Treasuries may also have benefited from the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $54 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted well above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.990 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



A report on consumer confidence in the month of January may attract some attention on Tuesday, although traders are likely to remain focused on the upcoming Fed announcement.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury's auction of $55 billion worth of five-year notes.







