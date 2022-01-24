

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $207 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIONS BANCORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de