

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.09 billion, or $5.49 per share. This compares with $0.19 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $5.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.2% to $5.31 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.49 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.64 -Revenue (Q4): $5.31 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



