Industry veteran will lead regional team to meet growing demand

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Emre Ünlüsoyhas been appointed Regional Manager, following a year of record growth and continued global expansion. Ünlüsoywill oversee sales operations, business development and go-to-market strategies for Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans as Provenir responds to growing demand in the region.

Ünlüsoy brings extensive industry experience to his new role, having spent the last 15 years gaining expertise in analytics, decision management, credit decisioning and thwarting financial crime. Prior to joining Provenir, Emre served as a Country Manager at FICO, responsible for operations in Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans. He also held leadership positions at SAS, Experian, BAE Systems and Teradata.

"Emre is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge and experience in credit risk decisioning in the region and has a proven track record of successfully building teams,"said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director of EMEA. "We are seeing unprecedented demand from fintechs and challenger banks for real-time credit decisioning. They recognize that Provenir's AI-powered decisioning platform brings together the three essential components of data, AI and decisioning and is the industry's first, true risk decisioning ecosystem. Emre is uniquely qualified to engage with these innovators to create new market offerings."

"Provenir has revolutionized how risk decisions are made to meet the 'real-time' expectations of today's consumer," said Emre. "I am delighted to be joining such a visionary team and helping organizations increase both the speed and accuracy of decision making."

Provenir's AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry's first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for financial services organizations. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as automated analytics. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (Paas) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs, financial institutions, and payment providers make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the risk decisioning process. Its no-code, cloud-native SaaS products form a risk decision engine for real-time approvals and make it easy to rapidly create sophisticated decisioning workflows. With a global data marketplace for seamless integration, powerful AI and machine learning models, and real-time insights, Provenir has supercharged decisioning speed. Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 40 countries and processes more than 2 billion transactions annually.

