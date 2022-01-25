- (PLX AI) - TF Bank FY operating profit SEK 352.6 million vs. estimate SEK 619 million.
|07:27
|TF Bank AB (publ): Year-end Report January - December 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The growth for TF Bank's loan portfolio continues and amounted to 8 % in local currencies during the final quarter of the year. The operating profit...
|07:09
|TF Bank FY EPS SEK 12.55 vs. Estimate SEK 12.59
|17.01.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end report 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its Year-end report for 2021 on Tuesday 25 January 2022 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts...
|17.12.21
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by TF Bank AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (487/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by TF Bank AB (publ)
to trading with effect from 2021-12-20. Last day of trading is set to
2116-12-31. The instrument will be admitted to trading...
|16.12.21
|TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm
|STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 December 2021, TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Bank") issued floating rate perpetual additional tier 1 bonds in an amount of SEK 100,000...
