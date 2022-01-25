- (PLX AI) - Netcompany Q4 revenue DKK 1,140.8 million vs. estimate DKK 1,174 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 18.3% vs. estimate 20.9%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 23%
|07:39
|Netcompany Q4 Adjusted EBITA DKK 210.3 Million vs. Estimate DKK 246 Million
(PLX AI) - Netcompany Q4 revenue DKK 1,140.8 million vs. estimate DKK 1,174 million.• Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 18.3% vs. estimate 20.9%• Outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 23%
