KPS Power Generation has converted a 10 MW diesel-fueled power station at a mine in South Australia into a hybrid PV facility.From pv magazine Australia KPS Power Generation, a Pacific Energy subsidiary, said it has delivered a "world first" hybrid power station incorporating a 3.5 MW solar PV array and electric turbo compounding (ETC) tech fitted to an existing 10 MW diesel generator at Iluka Resources' Jacinth-Ambrosia mine site in remote northwestern South Australia. Pacific Energy Chief Executive Jamie Cullen said the combination of solar PV with ETC technology, which improves the efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...