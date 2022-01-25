Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
Aspo Oyj: Anni Lapatto appointed as Corporate Development Manager of Aspo Group

Aspo Plc
Press Release
January 25, 2022, at 9.00 a.m.


Anni Lapattoappointedas Corporate Development Manager of Aspo Group

Anni Lapatto has been appointed as Aspo Group's Corporate Development Manager as of January 25, 2022. She reports to Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group.

In the new role, Anni participates in Aspo's mergers and acquisitions and supports the strategic and long-term development of Aspo's subsidiaries.

Anni joins Aspo from SEB, where she worked in corporate finance. Anni holds a master's degree in Economics.

"At our CMD, we have stated that we are moving towards a compounder profile. Anni's background in mergers and acquisitions supports us in this strategy. Anni complements Aspo's organization excellently," says Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group.

"I look forward to developing Aspo with a long-term perspective. I'm sure my M&A experience will be useful. The strategic development of companies and the opportunity to learn new things inspire me," says Anni Lapatto.

ASPO Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.fi


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.


