- (PLX AI) - Netcompany starts share buyback program of up to DKK 50 million.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:27
|Netcompany Drops 9% After Earnings Miss, Soft Guidance
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany shares fell 9% after the company's earnings missed expectations and guidance for the new year was seen as soft, analysts said.• Organic revenue growth outlook of 13-18% compared...
|08:09
|Netcompany Starts Share Buyback from DKK 50 Million
|08:04
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Launch of share buyback programme
|07:58
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Netcompany - Interim report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 and Annual Report 2021 (iXBRL)
|07:39
|Netcompany Q4 Adjusted EBITA DKK 210.3 Million vs. Estimate DKK 246 Million
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany Q4 revenue DKK 1,140.8 million vs. estimate DKK 1,174 million.• Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 18.3% vs. estimate 20.9%• Outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 23%
|NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S
|70,50
|-7,78 %