WITHDRAWAL FROM TRADING

The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from market open today, 25th January 2022, at the request of the company.

Rutherford Health plc

Ordinary shares

Symbol: RUTH

ISIN: GB00BJCWB146

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

