Solar manufacturer RenewSys has expanded its encapsulant capacity to 3GW with the addition of a new line at its facility in Bengaluru, India. The company aims to eventually expand its encapsulant capacity to 11 GW.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer RenewSys has revealed that its annual solar cell encapsulant manufacturing output has reached 3GW with the recent commissioning of a new encapsulant line at its facility in Bengaluru, India. The new line is capable of manufacturing ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) sheets. The company aims to significantly expand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...