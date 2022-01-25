

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Capricorn Energy Plc. (CNE.L), in its update on its operations and trading performance, said it is very encouraged by the initial operating performance of its newly acquired Western Desert Assets in Egypt, with production growth ahead of expectations. The company is actively pursuing opportunities to grow its producing asset base within our strict capital allocation criteria.



Group net cash at year end was US$133 million, comprising US$314 million cash and US$181 million debt drawn to fund the Egypt acquisition.



Current estimates of 2022 capital expenditure total approximately US$200 million.



In Egypt, 2021 production following completion of the acquisition in September, averaged 36,300 boepd net to Capricorn's working interest (WI). Production from the Egyptian assets increased about 8% during the period from completion of the acquisition to 31 December 2021.



The company has concluded all necessary steps under the rules of the India Taxation (Amendment) Act 2021 required for payment by the Government of India of a tax refund of about US$1.06 billion. Payment is expected to be made in early 2022.







