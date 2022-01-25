Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
25.01.2022 | 09:03
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

[25.01.22]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BG0J8M6692,221.00EUR010,299,194.62111.6795
Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BG0J8L5915,925.00EUR01,649,918.10103.6055
Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BH05CB83120,800.00EUR010,257,808.5984.9156
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BKP526914,614.00EUR0452,976.3898.1743
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BL6XZW69362,544.00EUR036,157,517.3399.7328
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BN4GXL6312,271,000.00EUR0120,312,449.189.8046
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0994,732.7898.6838
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.01.22IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0121,734,770.2499.1487
