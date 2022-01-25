Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 24
[25.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,299,194.62
|111.6795
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BG0J8L59
|15,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,649,918.10
|103.6055
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,257,808.59
|84.9156
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|452,976.38
|98.1743
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BL6XZW69
|362,544.00
|EUR
|0
|36,157,517.33
|99.7328
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,271,000.00
|EUR
|0
|120,312,449.18
|9.8046
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|994,732.78
|98.6838
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,734,770.24
|99.1487
