Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has contracted with Data Soft Logic to provide iUGO care to their existing and new clients. California-based Data Soft Logic Corporation (www.DataSoftLogic.com) is a cloud-based home health care and Hospice solution offering a suite of applications including Point of Care, Symptom Management, Billing, Scheduling, Accounting and Human Resources.





Data Soft Logic has been partnering with home health, hospice, and therapy agencies for more than 10 years, with its software platform currently used by more than 600 home health and hospice care agencies across the United States. Data Soft Logic's home health and hospice clients work with more than 1,000 primary care physicians who provide care to more than 500,000 Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to be working with Data Soft Logic on this highly synergistic partnership. Reliq will be providing our iUGO Care remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), chronic care management (CCM), behavioral health integration (BHI) and transitional care management (TCM) software and services to Data Soft Logic's home health agency and hospice provider clients throughout the United States. Reliq's own home health and hospice clients will benefit from having the option of fully integrated access to Data Soft Logic's exceptional, comprehensive practice management platform."

Through this partnership, Reliq expects to begin onboarding patients in the second quarter of 2022 and to ramp up to adding in excess of 50,000 new patients per year to its platform in 2023, at an estimated revenue of US$60 per patient per month.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company's powerful iUGO Care platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.98. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com. Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com.

