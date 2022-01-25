

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. said it is expanding engineering center in Singapore, its Asia Pacific headquarters. The number of engineers there will be doubled to over 100 staff in 2023.



Focused on product innovations and improvements, the new hires will work from Singapore on global initiatives for Twitter. These new technical hires will span roles in engineering, data science, machine learning and product management.



The Singapore team will focus on core advancements to Twitter apps such as developing new product experiences, surfacing more personalized content for the people who use Twitter. They will also drive platform efficiencies to increase speed and reliability.



The office size in Singapore will also be expanded to meet the needs of growing number of employees. Those who choose to work from home, can continue to do so, as per Twitter's global policy of decentralization.



According to the company, the additional R&D investment in Singapore comes after the successful launch of its engineering center in 2020, which has strengthened the company's technical capabilities in areas such as machine learning.



The company said, '.. to scale our platform and strengthen technical abilities, it is critical that we attract and retain world-class talent, and Singapore is a great place to do it.'



Along with Singapore, the company has engineering and product teams in Bengaluru, India, London, UK, and Toronto, Canada.



With the expansion of engineering hubs outside of the US, the microblogging and social networking service is aiming to become the world's most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company, with a goal that at least half of its global employees will be women by 2025.







