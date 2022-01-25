DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2022 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.1105

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3946798

CODE: INFU LN

ISIN: LU1390062831

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 138576 EQS News ID: 1272364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272364&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2022 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)